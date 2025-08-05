Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 has concluded its three-day schedule at ADNEC Centre Al Ain with outstanding success.
Organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) under the banner of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the event brought together more than 1000 athletes from over 60 countries to the Al Ain Region and has been widely praised for its world-class organisation, international turnout, and high competitive standards.
Held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event marked a significant step forward in Al Ain Region’s emergence as a global venue for top-tier sporting events.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship reflects our commitment to supporting world-class sporting events that inspire and engage. Sport is a cornerstone of our tourism strategy — it brings communities together, highlights the diversity of our destinations, and draws international visitors to explore beyond the capital. Hosting this championship in Al Ain Region not only celebrated the growing local enthusiasm for combat sports, but also reinforced the area’s growing role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s dynamic tourism landscape.”
Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM, added, “The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship has been a massive success.
The numbers speak for themselves: more than 1,000 athletes from over 120 clubs and academies competed across various categories, supported daily by 25 referees and 40 volunteers.
“The energy inside the arena, the professionalism on display, and the support from our community made this a truly special edition. We are grateful to every athlete, referee, volunteer, fan, partner, and academy who contributed to this success. We will be back soon with more exciting grappling events in the near future.”
The championship featured youth, amateur, professional, and masters divisions across multiple weight classes, attracting a diverse field of competitors. Held under official AJP Tour regulations, the championship awarded 2,000 ranking points and cash prizes to winners, ensuring a high-performance environment throughout the competition.
In terms of rankings, the Best Academy (Under-18) title went to the UAE’s ADMA International, which secured 49,100 points. Samat Ramazanov Academy from Kazakhstan came second with 12,000 points, followed by Brazil’s Melqui Galvao Academy with 8,000 points.
In the Best Academy (18+) category, it was an all-Emirati affair. Commando Group, ADMA International, and M.O.D UAE claimed the top three spots with 48,200, 31,640, and 29,360 points, respectively. In the country rankings, the UAE, Brazil, and Russia occupied the top three positions.
