Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of fireworks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced an array of celebrations taking place in the UAE capital on New Year’s Eve, including fireworks shows in some of Abu Dhabi’s most renown neighborhoods - the Corniche, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Wathba on Thursday, 31st December.

In line with the Emirate’s rigorous efforts in ensuring stringent health and safety guidelines, residents and visitors are also invited to welcome the new year remotely by watching the fireworks taking place at the Corniche on Thursday, 31st December, at midnight on Abu Dhabi tv, Emarat TV, and UAE_BARQ’s official Instagram page. Yas Island’s fireworks will also be visible from various viewing options, including dining venues across Yas Marina.

Alongside DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, the capital will also be hosting further activities in celebration of the New Year, including exemplary fireworks shows by the organisers of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, spanning 35 minutes and breaking two Guinness World Records.

The festival will also feature a range of shows and performances by local and international bands. Al Maryah Island will also be featuring its popular annual New Year’s Eve celebrations organised by Mubadala Investment Company.

Commenting on the celebrations, Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "2020 has been a truly extraordinary year that presented organisations worldwide with several challenges, and most importantly, with the opportunity to innovate. Despite the restrictions to public mobility, in fact, our community and partners in Abu Dhabi have shown exceptional commitment, creativity and cooperation which have been critical in helping us navigate the complexities with greater ease. As we head into a new year, we are optimistic about the future and sincerely wish our community, partners and people around the world a great year ahead."

The upcoming New Year’s Eve festivities were arranged in a way that would bring together the Emirate’s community together, whilst keeping safety a top priority. The New Year’s Eve celebration will also symbolically conclude the series of local initiatives such as the recent Re-Discover Abu Dhabi and Retail Abu Dhabi campaigns led by DCT Abu Dhabi, that encouraged domestic tourists to spend time in the Emirate.

The celebrations also coincide two major milestones announced earlier this month, namely the UAE Tourism Identity Strategy and the long-anticipated reopening of the UAE capital to international travelers.