UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Consumer Prices Down 1 Percent In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:45 PM

Abu Dhabi's consumer prices down 1 percent in September

Abu Dhabi's Consumer Price Index contracted by 0.9 percent on a year-on-year basis from January through September 2019, reaching 110.9 percent from 111.9 percent in the comparable period last year, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Consumer price Index contracted by 0.9 percent on a year-on-year basis from January through September 2019, reaching 110.9 percent from 111.9 percent in the comparable period last year, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The data noted a 1.8 percent decrease in the CPI for September 2019, amounting to 109.7 percent compared to 111.6 percent in the same month last year.

The monthly publication released by SCAD provides an analysis of CPI with the base year being 2014. SCAD noted that Abu Dhabi's CPI also decreased by 1.

0 percent in September 2019 compared to the preceding month, hitting 109.7 percent compared to 110.8 in August.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed to the overall decline during the monitored period by 132.2 percent compared to the same period last year, with prices falling by 3.6 percent, it added.

As for the transport group, prices decreased by 6.1 percent, report noted.

Food and beverages contributed to the overall decline by 29.4 percent, with prices falling by 2.2 percent on year.

The 'Recreation & Culture' group saw an increase of 20.5 percent.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Abu Dhabi Same Price January August September Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Turkish Military Coordinating Actions in Syria Wit ..

7 minutes ago

Illegal petrol pumps fined in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

No response yet to a letter written to UN official ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Necessary to Free Syria From Military P ..

7 minutes ago

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

19 minutes ago

10 unregistered power connections suspended in Fai ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.