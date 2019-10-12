(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Consumer price Index contracted by 0.9 percent on a year-on-year basis from January through September 2019, reaching 110.9 percent from 111.9 percent in the comparable period last year, according to data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The data noted a 1.8 percent decrease in the CPI for September 2019, amounting to 109.7 percent compared to 111.6 percent in the same month last year.

The monthly publication released by SCAD provides an analysis of CPI with the base year being 2014. SCAD noted that Abu Dhabi's CPI also decreased by 1.

0 percent in September 2019 compared to the preceding month, hitting 109.7 percent compared to 110.8 in August.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed to the overall decline during the monitored period by 132.2 percent compared to the same period last year, with prices falling by 3.6 percent, it added.

As for the transport group, prices decreased by 6.1 percent, report noted.

Food and beverages contributed to the overall decline by 29.4 percent, with prices falling by 2.2 percent on year.

The 'Recreation & Culture' group saw an increase of 20.5 percent.