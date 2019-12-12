UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's CPI Down 08% In First 11 Months: SCAD

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Abu Dhabi's CPI down 08% in first 11 months: SCAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Consumer Price Index,CPI, decreased by 0.8 percent during the period January to November 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, as the index reached 110.8 percent for the same period in 2019, while it was 111.7 percent for the corresponding period of 2018, according to Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The report provides an analysis of the results of the CPI for November 2019 with the base year 2014. In addition, it provides the results of CPI by household welfare levels, by household type, by Abu Dhabi regions and provides the percentage contribution of the major expenditure groups in the annual price change.

The CPI decreased by 0.3 percent in November 2019 compared with November 2018, where the index reached 110.3 percent during November 2019, while it was 110.6 percent in November 2018, SCAD said.

The CPI increased by 0.5 percent in November 2019 compared with October 2019, where the index reached 110.3 percent during November 2019, while it was 109.8 percent in October 2019.

''The decline in consumer prices during the period January to November 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 1.

3 percent in consumer prices for households of the bottom welfare level, and 1.2 percent for the middle welfare level, and 0.4 percent for the top welfare level,'' it noted.

SCAD indicated that the decline in consumer prices during the period under review compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 0.8 percent for citizen households, 0.9 percent for non-citizen households, and 1.4 percent for shared households.

The ‘Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel’ group contributed 137.4 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI during the period January to November of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

Prices of this group decreased by 3.6 percent over the same period.

Prices of the ‘Transport’ group decreased by 5.8 percent during the first eleven month of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, and contributed 102.9 percent to the overall decrease.

The ‘Food and beverages’ group contributed by 29.4 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI during the January to November 2019 compared with the same period of 2018. Prices of this group decreased by 2.1 percent over the same period.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Abu Dhabi Same Price January October November Gas 2018 2019 Top

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

1 hour ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

2 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.