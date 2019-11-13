UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi's CPI Down 0.9% During January To October

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The consumer price index, CPI, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi decreased by 0.9 percent from January to October 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, where the index reached 110.8 percent, while it was 111.8 percent for the same period of 2018, according to the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The CPI decreased by 1.1 percent and reached 109.8 in October 2019 compared with 111.0 percent in October 2018. The CPI increased by 0.1 percent and reached 109.8 percent in October 2019 compared to 109.7 percent in September the same year.

The decline in consumer prices during the period January-October 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 1.4 percent in consumer prices for households of the bottom welfare level, and 1.2 percent for the middle welfare level, and 0.5 percent for the top welfare level, the SCAD noted.

The decline in consumer prices contributed to a decrease of 0.

9 percent for citizen households and non-citizen households, and 1.4 percent for shared households.

The ‘Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel’ group contributed 128.5 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI during the January-October 2019 compared with the same period of 2018. Prices of this group decreased by 3.6 percent over the same period. Similarly, prices of the ‘Transport’ group decreased by 6.1 percent and contributed 102.2 percent to the overall decrease.

The ‘Food and beverages’ group contributed by 29.0 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI during the period under review compared with the same period of 2018. Prices of this group decreased by 2.2 percent over the same period.

Prices of the ‘Recreation and culture’ group increased by 22.0 percent and contributed 112.6 percent in reducing the overall decrease in the CPI.

