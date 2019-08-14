ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Data released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, noted a 1.1 percent decrease in the Consumer price Index, CPI, for July 2019, reaching 110.4 percent compared to 111.6 percent in June 2019.

The monthly publication released by SCAD provides an analysis of the emirate's CPI with the base year being 2014.

SCAD noted that Abu Dhabi's CPI also decreased by 1.4 percent in July 2019 compared to the same month in 2018, reaching 110.4 percent compared to 112 percent.

The decline in consumer prices during the period January to July 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 1.1 percent in consumer prices for low-income households, 0.9 percent for middle-income households, and 0.4 percent for high-income households.

The centre’s statistics also showed that consumer prices for UAE nationals and non-nationals dropped by 0.

7 percent while the "shared households" segment decreased by 1.2 percent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed to the overall decline, by 166.6 percent from January to July 2019 compared to the same period last year, with prices falling by 3.6 percent, it added.

As for the transport group, prices decreased by six percent, contributing to an overall decrease in CPI of 131 percent, the SCAD report noted.

Food and beverages contributed to the overall decline by 34.3 percent, with prices falling by 2 percent. While the "recreation and culture" group saw an increase of 18 percent in prices compared to the same period (January to July) in 2018, it contributed to the overall decrease in CPI by 119.7 percent.