ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi's crude oil production in 2018 reached 1.097 billion barrels, a growth of 1.4 percent, compared to 1.081 billion barrels in 2017, according to statistics issued on Thursday by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The figures showed that the annual external sales volume of crude oil reached 802.2 million barrels.

Accordingly, the average daily production of crude oil was about three million barrels.

Also, the annual production of natural gas in the emirate reached about 2.

988 trillion cubic feet in 2018, and total exports reached 25.23 billion metric tonnes.

Abu Dhabi's production of petrochemical products reached 6.8 million metric tonnes in 2018, compared with 6.24 million metric tonnes in 2017. Domestic sales of these products reached 274.52 thousand metric tonnes.

On the other hand, the demand for electric power generated in Abu Dhabi in 2018 was about 60.807 MWh, an increase of 1 percent compared to 2017.

The amount of desalinated water available in Abu Dhabi reached 237.982 billion UK gallons last year.