UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Crude Oil Production Reaches 1.097 Billion Barrels In 2018

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Abu Dhabi's crude oil production reaches 1.097 billion barrels in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi's crude oil production in 2018 reached 1.097 billion barrels, a growth of 1.4 percent, compared to 1.081 billion barrels in 2017, according to statistics issued on Thursday by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The figures showed that the annual external sales volume of crude oil reached 802.2 million barrels.

Accordingly, the average daily production of crude oil was about three million barrels.

Also, the annual production of natural gas in the emirate reached about 2.

988 trillion cubic feet in 2018, and total exports reached 25.23 billion metric tonnes.

Abu Dhabi's production of petrochemical products reached 6.8 million metric tonnes in 2018, compared with 6.24 million metric tonnes in 2017. Domestic sales of these products reached 274.52 thousand metric tonnes.

On the other hand, the demand for electric power generated in Abu Dhabi in 2018 was about 60.807 MWh, an increase of 1 percent compared to 2017.

The amount of desalinated water available in Abu Dhabi reached 237.982 billion UK gallons last year.

Related Topics

Exports Water Abu Dhabi Oil United Kingdom Gas 2017 2018 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Brexit: DUP rejects deal 'as things stand' as PM h ..

1 hour ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on profit-taking

1 hour ago

European Council May Discuss Possible Brexit Delay ..

1 hour ago

Brick kilns to close from Nov 1 ahead of smog seas ..

1 hour ago

Chinese ham producer launches plant based patties

1 hour ago

Man decorates car for Royal couple

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.