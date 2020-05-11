ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced a series of performances with Bait Al Oud musicians and oud legend, Naseer Shamma, which will be held under the theme, "Visits from Bait Al Oud" and streamed live every Wednesday.

The concerts will begin on 13th May at 20:30, with musicians from all over the world performing from the safety of their homes under the artistic supervision of Shamma.

It will celebrate the diversity of the instruments used in classical Arabic music and will showcase the wide range of instruments taught at the Bait Al Oud school, including the oud, violin, qanoon, vocal and cello.

The series will then continue with "Bait Al Oud and Abu Dhabi Classics: Universal Mozart" on 3rd June at 20:30 with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s genius highlighted, as Shamma, Bait Al Oud musicians and select classical musicians from Europe and Asia will perform his music, with a special focus on compositions inspired by the Arab World.

Arabic Classical Singing will also be showcased as part of "Bait Al Oud’s Tribute to Classical Arabic Singing" on 17th June at 20:30.

As the centre of the Arab World’s cultural identity and musical heritage, the rich tradition will be revisited by Shamma, graduate students and distinguished teachers from Bait Al Oud Abu Dhabi, as they offer a phenomenal instrumental and vocal experience, paying tribute to the greatest Arabic voices such as Umm Kulthum, Fairuz and more.

Shamma said, "I have found that one of the best ways to deliver the message of hope is through music. The ‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ series has enabled my friends and me to safely be invited into homes around the world to share a message of hope and solidarity."

A world-renowned maestro from Iraq, Shamma is a distinguished oud player who has received more than 60 awards and accolades and released albums in Italy, Egypt, Algeria and the United Kingdom with more than 60 compositions.

Shamma is also the UNESCO Artist for Peace and Goodwill Ambassador to the International Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies.

The public will be able to watch these concerts using the link: https://www.youtube.com/AbuDhabiCulture.