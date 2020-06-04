(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The 21 student winners of the sixth edition of the ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition (2019-2020) have been honoured by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, with a virtual ceremony broadcast yesterday on Abu Dhabi libraries social media accounts.

DCT Abu Dhabi has selected 21 stellar stories to be published in a book entitled 'Our Sheikhs, Our Example', with the Names of the student authors and their schools inscribed. The book, which was designed and illustrated by artist Amina Al-Omari, will be distributed to all schools in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s continuing efforts to promote the Arabic language and strengthen the canon of Arabic literature, enriching Emirati culture through investment in the next generation of writing talent.

"The ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition highlights the literary talent of promising young students and helps to develop their love of reading, learning and writing.

Developing a culture of reading not only helps to enhance the status of the Arabic language, but also encourages students to write meaningful stories filled with imagination and creativity," said Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "We are proud to publish 'Our Sheikhs, Our Example', which feature students’ creative musings on topics such as our national identity and the principles and values ​​of our wise leadership. This will ensure that these stories reach new readers and inspire students of all ages to develop their literary talent and express their unique perspectives."

The competition was organised in all Dar Al Kutub branches across the emirate, with the aim of attracting as many students as possible to take part and submit their literary contributions.

As part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure that all people have access to Arabic literature, last year’s ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition featured its first audio book, and DCT Abu Dhabi is now working on printing this year’s winning books in Braille.