ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, recently led a delegation at Seatrade Europe Cruise and River Cruise Convention in Hamburg, Germany, to showcase latest trends and discuss cruise sector innovations.

The delegation included Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Airways and Anantara Hotels & Resorts.

The event - which brought together over 250 personnel from over 20 cruise line brands - offered opportunities to build and strengthen long-term partnerships, and explore new business opportunities with global industry pioneers, experts, and influencers.

Commenting at the participation, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director Tourism & Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi’s cruise sector is currently looking forward to welcoming returning cruise lines in 2019, with global cruise operators now recognising the emirate as a top-tier destination.

Thanks to Abu Dhabi’s world-class facilities, globally recognised attractions, and sustained promotional messaging, we are confident of achieving our targets and surpassing last year’s visitor numbers, with this visit to Seatrade Europe as a key component of our strategic planning."

For her part, Noura Al Dhaheri, Cruise Terminal Manager at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "We are proud to be participating at such a prestigious event, one that brings industry leaders together for knowledge sharing and partnership opportunities. Each year, Abu Dhabi Ports is welcoming more and more cruise passengers to the UAE as we continue to develop our facilities at Zayed Port, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach and Fujairah Port."