UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Department Of Culture To Lead Emirate's Virtual Delegation To 2021 ITB Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture to lead emirate's virtual delegation to 2021 ITB Berlin

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that it will participate in the 2021 edition of ITB Berlin – the world’s largest tourism trade fair, which will take place virtually from 9th – 12th March.

The virtual delegation, which will be led by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, will showcase the emirate’s continuous efforts to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic and the key achievements made over the past year. The delegation will also highlight the importance of collaboration in the industry and the collective achievements towards the emirate’s long-term vision.

A dedicated media session, titled "Shaping the Next Era of International Tourism", will also cover the importance of data and analytics in forming the future of tourism by identifying real-time trends and issues and responding in a timely and effective manner.

DCT Abu Dhabi will be joined by 32 industry stakeholders to promote the UAE capital's offerings and experiences. In addition to the scheduled digital meetings, all registered buyers and exhibitors will be invited to join Husain Al Hashmi, Europe & America Regional Manager, on 9th March, as he takes the audience through a destination presentation showcasing Abu Dhabi and its tourism offerings.

ITB Berlin is expected to gather over 3,500 exhibitors and organisations from more than 180 countries, providing DCT Abu Dhabi with one of its best annual opportunities to network with key industry representatives.

Related Topics

World Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Berlin March Media All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

3 minutes ago

Australians Encouraged to 'Unmute' Themselves to S ..

43 seconds ago

Justice Atir Mahmood retires

45 seconds ago

Shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

47 seconds ago

China 10-year treasury bond futures open lower Mon ..

48 seconds ago

New Zealand reports five cases of COVID-19 in mana ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.