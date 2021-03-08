ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that it will participate in the 2021 edition of ITB Berlin – the world’s largest tourism trade fair, which will take place virtually from 9th – 12th March.

The virtual delegation, which will be led by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, will showcase the emirate’s continuous efforts to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic and the key achievements made over the past year. The delegation will also highlight the importance of collaboration in the industry and the collective achievements towards the emirate’s long-term vision.

A dedicated media session, titled "Shaping the Next Era of International Tourism", will also cover the importance of data and analytics in forming the future of tourism by identifying real-time trends and issues and responding in a timely and effective manner.

DCT Abu Dhabi will be joined by 32 industry stakeholders to promote the UAE capital's offerings and experiences. In addition to the scheduled digital meetings, all registered buyers and exhibitors will be invited to join Husain Al Hashmi, Europe & America Regional Manager, on 9th March, as he takes the audience through a destination presentation showcasing Abu Dhabi and its tourism offerings.

ITB Berlin is expected to gather over 3,500 exhibitors and organisations from more than 180 countries, providing DCT Abu Dhabi with one of its best annual opportunities to network with key industry representatives.