(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has adopted a part-time remote working system in a bid to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers.

The department is using advanced technological systems to enable employees to complete their tasks while working remotely, as well as to enable them to participate in meetings and discussions with their teams and partners in the health sector.