ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is gearing up for an exclusive reveal of digital-driven health initiatives and projects aimed at using big data to further enhance the healthcare quality, at Arab Health 2020. Arab Health is the largest medical exhibition in the middle East and is taking place this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 to 30 January.

DoH announced in a press statement that it will be unveiling cutting-edge projects that will "undoubtedly revolutionise" the future of healthcare in the Emirate. This reveal includes innovative initiatives in digital medicine that have been designed in collaboration between DoH and key partners including Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Saal.ai, and Etisalat.

During the four-day event, DoH will host digital talks, panel discussions and Artificial Intelligence lab sessions, dedicated to developing healthcare solutions through emerging technologies including blockchain, genomics, predictive analytics and the internet of Medical Things. These sessions will shed light on a myriad of topics including digital health and personalised medicine.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health Abu Dhabi said, "Our projects represent a concrete step in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in digital health by 2030, in line with the Ghadan 21 agenda and the broader vision of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The healthcare sector is increasingly driven by innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies, such as AI, that have had a proven track record in improving the quality of healthcare. We are confident that our digital-driven health initiatives will similarly have an impact on the quality of our healthcare outcomes."

"Being part of this global gathering will allow us to share ideas and collaborate with other partners who are exploring ways to leverage AI effective ecosystem engagement in regards to skills, expertise, and big data in the digital health sphere. We look forward to engaging with our partners, along with professionals and experts who have a successful track record in the digital health realm," Al Hamed added.

As the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, DoH continues to set the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and AI, with the aim of enhancing the quality of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

The 2020 edition of the event will welcome more than 4,250 exhibiting companies and 106,900 professional visits from 159 countries. As the leading healthcare exhibition in the MENA region, Arab Health continues to bring together leadership, businesses, service providers, healthcare professionals, regulators, product manufacturers and innovators all under one roof in the UAE.