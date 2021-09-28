(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) have won eight prestigious awards at the 9th Annual 2021 CEO Awards as part of the Globee business Awards.

The accolades were awarded in recognition of the emirate’s excellence in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emirate's strategy was to raise awareness and employ digital solutions to control the pandemic's impact on the community’s health and safety.

In addition to DoH and ADPHC, the Annual 2021 CEO Awards honoured a selection of leading institutions and individuals from countries including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany among others.

DoH and ADPHC won three Gold awards including, "Heightening Awareness and Publicity Campaign for COVID-19, 2021" for the intensive campaign that was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign achieved an impressive level of success in reaching all communities through awareness messages and government decrees to help in preventing the spread of the virus.

The second award was for the category "Marketing Campaign for COVID-19, 2021" for the multilingual campaign that was released during the pandemic that aimed to establish direct contact with individuals and sectors that are at high risk of developing complications from the virus.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, won the Gold award for "Executive Hero of the Year, 2021" for his efforts in the health sector in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the emirate. Al Hamed was able to unify the efforts of all teams to deliver high-quality integrated healthcare services for more than 3 million people in the emirate. He also supported the implementation of innovative proactive initiatives to optimise the use of resources through expanding the reach of testing and activating quarantine and isolation programmes without the need for a full lockdown in the emirate.

DoH and ADPHC won the Silver award for three different categories including "Heightening Awareness and Publicity Campaign, 2021".

This campaign focused on answering frequently asked questions about the virus, using 15 different languages for communication. As part of the campaign, ADPHC and DoH prepared and disseminated 106,000 publications across multiple platforms and public spaces such as shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and gas stations.

The second Silver award was for "Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19, 2021" due to its continuous efforts in supporting multiple clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in the emirate. In addition to activating the National Vaccination Programme, DoH also spearheaded the formation of the HOPE Consortium to help in the distribution of the vaccine and support global efforts in combating the pandemic.

The third was for "Marketing Campaign COVID-19 related information, 2021" for Abu Dhabi’s thorough marketing campaign to raise awareness about the COVID-19 virus and its effects.

Furthermore, ADPHC and DoH won two Bronze awards under "Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19, 2021" which recognised the introduction of the Home Isolation programme and implementing it for the first time in Abu Dhabi. They also won a Bronze Award for "Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19, 2021" for its Home Quarantine programme.

Al Hamed commented, "These awards come as a direct reflection of the continuous support from the UAE’s leadership to enhance the healthcare sector and ensure that it is fully equipped to be able to respond efficiently and successfully to any challenges."

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers, also known as CEOs, lead the development of the organisation’s strategy for the short and long term. This annual awards programme recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.