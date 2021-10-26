UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi's Department Of Health, Public Health Centre Win Two Awards At Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) have won two major awards at the Asian business Review’s middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2021.

This was in recognition of their leading digital initiatives, which contributed to enhancing the healthcare sector’s digital infrastructure and positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for digital innovation in the healthcare sector.

The two organisations won the "Excellence in Healthcare Technology" award in the Automation category in recognition of the "Estijaba" platform. Estijaba is a unique AI-based system that was launched in 2019 by DoH’s Centre of Emergency Preparedness and Response. The platform was developed to manage and collect day-to-day vital information related to the healthcare sector resources using algorithms, communication tools and smart systems, to ensure the availability of data in real-time.

The Estijaba platform contributed to enhancing the emirate's leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic by collecting and analysing information and data related to active cases and monitoring absorptive capacities in all healthcare facilities. The platform also enhances cooperation between Abu Dhabi’s healthcare facilities, by enabling them to exchange statistics and vital information in turn improving the quality and ease of access to healthcare services.

DoH and ADPHC also won the "Information Management Award" for "Malaffi", the first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform in the region and one of DoH’s strategic initiatives.

Malaffi securely connects the public and private healthcare providers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It enables exchange of important information regarding patients’ health between healthcare providers, creating a centralised database of unified patient records which will highly contribute to improving the quality of healthcare and patient outcomes Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Under-Secretary of the DoH, said, "We are proud to see Abu Dhabi’s unique initiatives and programmes garnering regional and international recognition and appreciation. Abu Dhabi has been able to set a leading example when it comes to readiness and quick employment of digital innovation to combat and tackle the pandemic. Abu Dhabi continues to deliver world-class healthcare services to the community in line with the highest levels of quality and efficiency."

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, commented, "Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has received several important awards in a short period, and this has contributed to establishing Abu Dhabi's position globally as an incubator for scientific research, innovation, digital initiatives and technology, which was reflected in health and safety of community members and visitors."

Following the recent success of the Technology Excellence Awards in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and China, the award ceremony was brought to the Middle East to highlight the distinguished programmes, projects and digital technology solutions in the region and honour the teams behind them.

