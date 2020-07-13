ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi has begun development of 15 mosques at a cost of AED45 million in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra this July, in collaboration with Modon Properties (Modon), a subsidiary of ADQ mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop integrated tourism destinations and sustainable residential communities.

The construction of the 15 mosques come as a wider part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s strategic development plan. Overall, 20 mosques will be constructed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including seven mosques in Abu Dhabi, five mosques in Al Ain, and three in Al Dhafra. The Department of Municipalities and Transport, in co-operation with Modon, delivered the first five of these mosques to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments last Ramadan.

Hamad Al-Mutawa, Executive Director of Operations Affairs at the DMT said: "The Department of Municipalities and Transport is keen to implement the directives of our wise leadership to improve people’s quality of life in the Emirate by providing all manner of facilities, both now and in the future. The establishment of these mosques comes within the framework of the department’s plan to build 20 new mosques in Abu Dhabi Emirate in line with its vision and goals to develop sustainable and integrated urban communities that have easily accessible services, contributing to achieving community satisfaction."

Al-Mutawa added: "Work on building these mosques is based on a comprehensive study conducted by the department and its subsidiaries to identify the needs of the regions, and to develop the necessary services and infrastructure that guarantee residents’ comfort and well-being. This is line with the development taking place in the Emirate and its goal to position itself as one of the best cities in the world to live, invest in and visit."

Commenting on the development of the mosques, Abdul-Qader Al-Jabri, Project Manager at Modon Properties, said: "These 15 mosques help residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to enjoy an integrated lifestyle. Situated in strategic locations, each mosque will serve a wide segment of both residents and citizens of the Emirate, in line with the vision of the development of Abu Dhabi.

"

"The building of these mosques reflects the wider strategic development of the city, aiming to enhance the value of the Emirate’s assets and reflect its distinctive cultural character. Through such projects, we hope to improve the lives of those who live in Abu Dhabi, continuing to add to the development of the Emirate’s varied initiatives, helping us meet the aspirations of the population."

Concluding, Al-Jabri said: "We are pleased to continue our cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Our company focuses on working in tandem with a range of different partners to enhance Abu Dhabi as a globally leading destination."

Two designs meeting the standards set by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments have been provided for the 15 mosques. The location of each mosque was identified ahead of the commencement of construction in consultation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, taking into consideration current and future population distribution patterns. In Abu Dhabi, the mosques are located on a total land area of 17,392 square metres; in Al Ain, the mosques are located on an area of 15,247 square metres; and in Al Dhafra, they are located on an area of 9,219 square metres.

Each of the 15 mosques includes a ladies prayer room, muezzin and imam accommodation. They also include internal and external ablution areas. The total capacity of all 15 mosques is 6,334. In Abu Dhabi, the mosques can hold a total of 2,928 worshipers; in Al Ain, they can hold a total of 2,162 worshipers; and in Al Dhafra, they can hold a total of 1,244 worshipers.

All 15 mosques are expected to be completed before the end of 2020, when they shall be then delivered to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. The contracts for the construction of the mosques were awarded to Desert Development Contracting and Capital NFR Contracting & Building Projects.

Modon Properties has delivered five temporary mosques in sectors 7, 12, 14, 23, and 25 in Riyadh City, providing worship space to over 2,000 worshipers.