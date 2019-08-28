ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has revealed its plans for the upcoming 24th World Energy Congress, taking place in the UAE capital on 9th-12th September, under the theme ‘Energy for Prosperity’.

The 2019 edition of the Congress, which was launched 95 years ago, marks the first time the event is held in the middle East and North Africa region. As one of this year’s host sponsors, the Department of Energy aspires to continue along its mission of cementing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s status as a world energy capital and one of the most influential global hubs for the energy sector.

DoE Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar will be taking part in the opening session of the Congress, entitled ‘New Visions of Energy: Succeeding in a Context of Disruption’, which brings together prominent leaders from the energy sector around the world to explore the prospects of international partnership and joint efforts to drive the sector’s transition. Meanwhile, the Department’s Under-Secretary Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi, is set to participate in a discussion panel themed ‘Market Design: Enabling the Energy Transition’, exploring various renewable energy technologies, as well as approaches to market design that would facilitate the sector’s smooth transition.

Bearing the number A10 at hall 5 and covering an area of 360 square metres, the DoE’s pavilion at the event showcases the Department’s accomplishments in various fields, from water, electricity, and renewable energy infrastructure projects all across the emirate to the new laws and legislation the DoE recently adopted to upgrade the sector’s performance.

The pavilion will also introduce attendees to some of the Department’s projects, such as the ‘Demand-Side Management’ programme, and additional scenarios that were adopted as part of the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model. The new additions allow the Model to cover every aspect of energy production, distribution, and consumption, which, in turn, serves to ensure harmony and integration among all partners in the sector, clearly outlining roles and responsibilities.

Set to welcome more than 66 ministers, 300 exhibitors, and more than 15,000 visitors from around the world, the World Energy Congress presents a unique platform for exploring the state of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, and showcasing the investment opportunities it presents.