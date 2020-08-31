(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Healthcare Professionals Licensing Department at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, today, announced that it has issued 4,200 medical licences in 10 weeks, the same amount of time required previously to issue 1,200 licences, to doctors, nurses, and workers in support services.

This comes as part of a series of initiatives and programmes launched by DoH, in line with its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 situation, by facilitating easier and faster licencing procedures that now only require requesting the main documents to issue licences to healthcare professionals. These series of initiatives and programmes also help in coordinating with less active healthcare facilities to assist hospitals serving in the first line of defence with COVID-19 patients, through the secondment and rotation of healthcare professionals.

Laila Mohammed Al Zubaidi, Acting Director of Credentialing and Licensing Department at DoH, said, "We have been keen to ensure that healthcare facilities in the public and private sectors are provided with the necessary competencies and human cadres to meet the increasing demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We encourage healthcare workers who wish to obtain a licence to apply electronically through the "dataflow" platform.

"

"We worked closely with healthcare facilities to explore ways to facilitate the process, to enable the continuation of attracting suitable and experienced competencies to work in the sector," Al Zubaidi added.

DoH highlighted that the duration required for issuing a licence in a day, as written, oral and practical examinations were postponed, to avoid any delay in providing healthcare facilities with the required resources while ensuring that all competencies and professional skills are in line with the approved standards. In addition to that, all medical personnel are provided with extensive online and practical medical training to ensure that they carry out their required roles and tasks efficiently.

DoH has also allowed all licenced physicians in the UAE to work under any facility in the UAE, to ensure a wide exchange of expertise amongst all healthcare professional. Moreover, DoH facilitated the payment mechanism for the issuance of medical licences, by settling the fees that are due in the process of issuing temporary licences and postponing them to December 2020.

Healthcare workers who wish to obtain a licence can apply on DoH’s online system.