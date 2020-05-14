ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi external foodstuff trade amounted to over AED 4.663 billion during the first quarter of the current year 2020, while the overall weight of the Emirate's foodstuff trade in the same period reached more than 1.18 million tonnes through 41,430 transactions.

Abu Dhabi's foreign trade distributed from foodstuff to imports at a value of over AED 2.48 billion, exports of AED 1.731 billion and re-exports of more than AED 882 million, according to Abu Dhabi Customs.

It furhter stated that it is keen to strengthen its ongoing efforts to facilitate the smooth movement of foodstuff trade through its customs centres and to support the Country's efforts to achieve foodstuff security, especially in the current exceptional circumstances the world is going through.

"The inspectors of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs are working on providing the best customs services to food dealers in line with the country's efforts to provide food and medicine indefinitely according to the guidelines of the rational leadership, which will meet all the needs of citizens and residents of foodstuff and consumer goods," it said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Customs went on to say, it will continue to play a vital role in ensuring the safety of foodstuff and its conformity to health conditions, ensuring its rapid market access and the highest quality standards, thereby enhancing the external trade of foodstuffs, including some types of fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, poultry, fish and other food needs.

Abu Dhabi Customs further stated that facilitating the movement of trade in foodstuffs is a key priority, while continuing to implement the precautionary measures taken by the country to maintain the health and safety of the UAE community.

"The figures for Abu Dhabi's foodstuff trade reflect the UAE's overall trade since the beginning of this year, as they are limited only to those that entered or out of the emirate's land, sea and air outlets and do not include trade deals that took place through other outlets in the UAE," it added.