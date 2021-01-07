ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) Volunteers in Abu Dhabi have begun taking part in Phase III clinical trials of the Russian adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccine (Sputnik V).

Initially open to 500 volunteers, the trials are being conducted by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), with joint supervision by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), with medical protocols handled by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

The vaccine is being tested on healthy adults from various nationalities aged 18+ years, who live in Abu Dhabi, have not previously been infected with COVID-19, have not participated in any other COVID-19 vaccination trial, and have not suffered any communicable or severe respiratory diseases for at least 14 days.

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be monitored through regular visits and tele-consultations for 180 days after taking the vaccine, in line with the highest international standards.

Trials are being processed at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain under the clinical supervision of consultant Physician (Infectious Diseases) Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi.

The programme is being conducted under the Vaccine for Victory campaign. Residents can register at www.v4v.ae. Registered individuals will then be contacted to arrange an eligibility screening before beginning the trials.

Results from the first two phases of the trial, published in medical journal The Lancet, showed a stable humoral and cellular immune response had been achieved among volunteers, with no serious adverse events recorded.

The Phase III clinical trials taking place in the UAE form part of the trials that are taking place in Russia and elsewhere globally.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.