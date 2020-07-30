ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The value of the Abu Dhabi's foreign trade in agricultural commodities in 2019 amounted to around AED17.4 bn, according to the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, (SCAD).

The total value of the Emirate's imports of agricultural goods and foods increased to AED7.812 bn from AED7.7 bn in 2018.

These include live animals and their products; vegetable products; animals or vegetable fats, oils and waxes; foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco and fertilisers.

In the meantime, the value of exports of agricultural goods and foods decreased to AED6.317 bn from around AED7.5 bn in 2018.

The value of re-exports of the same goods and foods through the ports of the Emirate slightly also declined to AED3.272 bn from around AED3.4 bn in 2018. These include AED1.831 bn for vegetable products; and AED990 mn for foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco.