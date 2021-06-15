ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has been awarded the Gold Initiative Certificate – Elite Organisation, presented by the Arab Hospitals Federation, in recognition of the department's efforts to combat COVID-19.

This certificate is issued to recognise the efforts and procedures undertaken by healthcare organisations, particularly in the Arab World, to manage and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the health and well-being of the community.

The Arab Hospitals Federation praised DoH for its distinguished performance and efficient response to the pandemic. Through the dedication of its team members and ongoing efforts towards providing world-class quality healthcare services, DoH has emerged as a model across the region, adapting and innovating throughout this crisis.

DoH has been recognised for its exceptional performance in 8 out of 8 categories, which include: regulation of staff in terms of directing, regulating and managing the work of teams and ensuring the integration of roles, good governance and leadership, community engagement, vaccination planning, administration and distribution, infection control, training and education, staff support and protection, building post-COVID-19 services and innovative technology.

Commenting on this achievement, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, said, "Abu Dhabi has shown the world its unique response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earning such prestigious awards and recognition for our response to the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to the continuous efforts of our wise leadership who have continuously prioritised and ensured the health and safety of all members of the community.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have worked alongside all of our stakeholders to maintain the health and safety of our community by focusing on key elements that have shaped our effective response to the challenges. This includes constantly coordinating with involved entities locally and internationally, investing in enhancing the efficiency and expertise of healthcare workers and further complimenting the ongoing epidemiological investigation of COVID-19 efforts, in addition to moving ahead with our vaccine intake plans."

Prof. Tawfik Khoja, General Secretary of the Arab Hospitals Federation, said, "It is very inspiring for the Arab countries to witness how DoH has braved and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and has intensified its efforts to serve its community. It has won the battle in all aspects and this success is a testament of their dedication, innovation, professionalism and hard work."

Within the framework of the nominations, and in the first phase of the Gold Initiative, a total of 58 hospitals and healthcare organisations from eight Arab countries have participated and submitted their files to be evaluated by the initiative's judging panel, and 18 of them were qualified to the second phase.

The success of the first phase of the Gold Initiative has contributed to building a great reputation and trust in the healthcare sector, including the World Health Organisation, the middle East and North Africa Health Policy Forum, University of Washington, Arab Health Associations and many others, and this has led the Arab Hospitals Federation to expand the scope of this initiative.