ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched an updated version of its Healthcare Capacity Master Plan, HCMP.

According to the Abu Dhabi healthcare regulator, the plan is set to be an "essential and comprehensive reference for investors interested in the emirate’s healthcare sector."

"The HCMP lays out the current and future market needs of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi," the DoH explained.

The master plan is available via the DoH website and allows healthcare investors to easily identify services and specialties that Abu Dhabi will require in the upcoming years.

The plan offers the latest data on supply and demand and existing gaps in healthcare services across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the Department of Health noted, adding that it also "anticipates the future needs of healthcare services and professionals until 2035."

Commenting on the announcement, Neil Clark, Acting Director of Investment and Capacity Management Division, said, "DoH works towards ensuring the delivery of comprehensive, continuous and timely healthcare services to locals and residents in Abu Dhabi.

We continue to strive to improve the quality of healthcare services in Abu Dhabi and build capacity to fulfil the rising healthcare demands. In order to continue to attract investments in our healthcare sector, we have launched an updated HCMP that provides investors with important recommendations based on evidence-based data."

"The Emirate’s healthcare sector provides an attractive atmosphere for investments. In fact, 80 percent of the total healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi are privately-operated. For this reason, the private sector continues to be an important and strategic partner in the development of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector," he added.

The plan highlights the medical specialities that the emirate’s healthcare sector will need in the upcoming years including Primary care, orthopaedics, ENT, urology, gynaecology, paediatrics and psychiatry.