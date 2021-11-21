UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi's Holiday Home Operators Invited To Register On New Online System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi&#039;s holiday home operators invited to register on new online system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) All holiday home operators in Abu Dhabi have been invited to register their units on the new online system launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), to comply with regulations established last year.

The system, which can be accessed through the website, is part of plans to enhance and regulate the holiday home sector for the Abu Dhabi community, responding to an increased demand for alternatives to established hotels and hotel apartments, said a press release issued by the DCT- Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The requirements for operating holiday home rentals throughout the emirate came into effect last year following a decision by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The rules and regulations, which emphasise the importance of abiding by the requirements to operate registered units, are also available for operators in a comprehensive manual.

"With the official launch of the regulations for holiday homes announced last year, we now encourage holiday homes operators to register their units in the system for the safety of the Abu Dhabi community," said Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"By taking this step, Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can be assured that operators will be regulated with transparency and in accordance with the highest standards and provided with a variety of accommodation options. We look forward to continued collaboration with key partners and stakeholders on future initiatives to enhance local residents' experiences and address important community issues."

As per the decision by the Executive Council, the regulations ensure operators maintain a high standard of service for visitors when choosing their accommodation while providing a wide variety of options. Additionally, the rules assure governance of business activity and safeguard high-quality holiday homes by supporting the maintenance of residential communities.

In the development of the licensing system, DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with relevant government entities in the Emirate, including MCC, DMT, Civil Defence and AD Police.

The DCT Abu Dhabi has advised those who want to apply for a holiday home licence to contact the Licensing Department at info@dctabudhabi.ae.

Related Topics

Police Business Hotel Abu Dhabi Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

6 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.