ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) All holiday home operators in Abu Dhabi have been invited to register their units on the new online system launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), to comply with regulations established last year.

The system, which can be accessed through the website, is part of plans to enhance and regulate the holiday home sector for the Abu Dhabi community, responding to an increased demand for alternatives to established hotels and hotel apartments, said a press release issued by the DCT- Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The requirements for operating holiday home rentals throughout the emirate came into effect last year following a decision by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The rules and regulations, which emphasise the importance of abiding by the requirements to operate registered units, are also available for operators in a comprehensive manual.

"With the official launch of the regulations for holiday homes announced last year, we now encourage holiday homes operators to register their units in the system for the safety of the Abu Dhabi community," said Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"By taking this step, Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can be assured that operators will be regulated with transparency and in accordance with the highest standards and provided with a variety of accommodation options. We look forward to continued collaboration with key partners and stakeholders on future initiatives to enhance local residents' experiences and address important community issues."

As per the decision by the Executive Council, the regulations ensure operators maintain a high standard of service for visitors when choosing their accommodation while providing a wide variety of options. Additionally, the rules assure governance of business activity and safeguard high-quality holiday homes by supporting the maintenance of residential communities.

In the development of the licensing system, DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with relevant government entities in the Emirate, including MCC, DMT, Civil Defence and AD Police.

The DCT Abu Dhabi has advised those who want to apply for a holiday home licence to contact the Licensing Department at info@dctabudhabi.ae.