Abu Dhabi's Import Unit Value Index Up 4.6% In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi's Import Unit Value Index up 4.6% in Q1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Import Unit Value Index increased by 4.6 percent from 103.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to 107.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, on Sunday.

''The Import Unit Value Index increased by 3.4 percent from 104.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 107.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019,'' SCAD said.

For the Export Unit Value Index, it decreased by 4.

2 percent from 84.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to 80.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

The Export Unit Value Index decreased by 7.3 percent from 86.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 80.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

The figures provide an analysis of the results of the calculation for Import-Export Unit Value Index for the first quarter of 2019 with the base year 2014 according to the "Harmonized System" sections and the classification of "Broad Economic Categories".

