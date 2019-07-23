ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The value of Emirate of Abu Dhabi's imports of agricultural goods and foods slightly decreased in 2018 to AED 7.71 billion from AED 7.78 billion in 2017, according to Agricultural Statistics 2018 of Foreign Trade in Agricultural Commodities, released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, on Monday.

Value of exports of agricultural goods and food also dropped to AED 6.41 billion in 2018 from AED 7.35 billion in 2017, while re-exports increased to AED 2.8 billion in 2018 from AED 2.64 billion in 2017, the report said. .

It revealed that live animals and their products accounted for the lion's share of imports, exports and re-exports in 2018 at AED 2.

85 billion, AED 2.01 billion and AED 275.5 million respectively, followed by vegetable products at AED 2.39 billion, AED 536.18 million and AED 1.64 billion respectively.

Value of imports, exports and re-exports of agricultural fertilisers through the ports of the Emirate rose to AED 112.56 million in 2018 from AED 105.79 million in 2017. Imports accounted for AED 60.91 million, exports for AED 49. 60 million and re-exports for AED 2.1 million respectively.

The list of agricultural goods and foods also includes animals or vegetable fats, oils and waxes; foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco; fertilisers; and pesticides, rodents, fungi and weeds.