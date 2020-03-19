(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Industrial Production Index, IPI, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi increased by 22.6 percent from 100.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 122.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to figures released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The IPI decreased by 19.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 153.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019, noted the report for 4Q 2019.

The key activity that recorded an increase in the IPI during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, was ‘Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment’ for which the production quantity increased by 224.

8 percent while contributing 86.7 percent to the overall increase in the IPI.

During the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, the group for which the production quantity increased by 87.5 percent, contributed 21.2 percent to the overall increase.