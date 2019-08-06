UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Industrial Zone Cuts Fees For Over 75% Of Its Services To Further Attract Investors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Abu Dhabi's industrial zone cuts fees for over 75% of its services to further attract investors

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, an Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary, has waived the charges for over 75 percent of its services, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government directive to encourage further investment into the emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, an Abu Dhabi Ports subsidiary, has waived the charges for over 75 percent of its services, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government directive to encourage further investment into the emirate.

In an ongoing commitment to the growth and success of operations at KIZAD, three-quarters of services will be offered free of charge, while fees for a significant number of the remaining services will also be reduced and streamlined to a simpler tariff structure.

The initiative allows investors to save a lot of costs and contributes, furthering the competitive business advantage at KIZAD for its current and future clients.

Commenting on the move, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "We continue to support the government initiatives to build an investor-friendly environment by providing our partners and customers with the incentives they need for their businesses to thrive and grow. We are committed to Abu Dhabi’s drive to become a global gateway for businesses from all parts of the world.

"The cost of setting up and maintaining a successful business at KIZAD is more achievable now than ever before. It is an ideal opportunity for companies of all sizes to benefit from such incentives for either growing their business or entering new markets."

The exemptions are aligned with the three-year 'Ghadan 21' initiative, which invests around AED50 billion in a series of development initiatives and incentive packages, focusing on four main pillars: Social, Economic, Liveability, and Knowledge.

The decision to waive fees also builds on the incredible success that Abu Dhabi Ports has had in attracting investors to KIZAD since it was launched in 2010. To date, the zone has attracted more than 500 investors and more than AED65 billion in investment across multiple sectors, including metals, polymers, oil and gas, automotive, food, energy and logistics.

The new fee structure will be applicable from this month onwards.

Related Topics

World Business Abu Dhabi Oil Gas Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Parliament starts discussion on situation in Occup ..

7 minutes ago

Regime attacks kill 4 in Syria's de-escalation zon ..

8 minutes ago

Young batting sensation Haider aims to light up AC ..

8 minutes ago

Parliament's unanimous resolution to reflect aspir ..

8 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches M.Phi ..

8 minutes ago

Electric fans' production down 6.64% in 11 months

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.