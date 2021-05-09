UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre Announces Services Schedule During Eid Al Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during Eid Al Fitr

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 9th May 2021 (WAM) - Out of its keenness to keep the public updated in regards to its services during Eid Al Fitr official holiday, the Integrated Transport Centre of Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced its Customer’s Happiness Center’s working hours, MAWAQiF and Darb Toll Gate System implementation timings, buses and ferries schedule during Eid Al Fitr official holiday.

All Customer’s Happiness Centers will be closed during starting from Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and will resume working on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Customers may continue to use ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi app, Darb app and call 80088888 or 600535353 to request for services 24/7.

Surface parking bays will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Tuesday, May 11, 2021 until the end of the official holiday (29 Ramdan until 3 Shawwal 1442 Hijri). Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the holiday.

ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.

ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

The ITC has announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during Eid Al Fitr holiday. Toll gate charges will resume once the official holiday is over during peak hours from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM from Saturday to Thursday in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow during these timings, which witnesses a great deal of traffic. Noting that the ITC has amended Darb timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ITC stated that during Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus services timings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will follow Friday and official holidays schedule. For more information about public bus services schedules, please visit ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae, contact the call centre on 80088888 or use "Darbi" application.

During the holiday, ferry services will continue to operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah.

