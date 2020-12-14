ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) Khidmah, a facility management and maintenance company, has announced the appointment of real-estate industry veteran Abdellatif Sfaxi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sfaxi will be in charge of driving the company’s growth and expansion strategy moving forward and ensuring new and existing clients across the UAE and the GCC region continue to receive cost-competitive, best-in-class quality services, Khidmah said in a statement on Monday.

Sfaxi joins Khidmah from Arkan Building Materials Company where he served as CEO.

Commenting on the announcement, Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chairman of Khidmah, said, "We are delighted to welcome Abdellatif to Khidmah and are confident of his ability to lead nearly 3,200 Khidmah employees and take the company to new heights. His proven track record and expertise will undoubtedly support Khidmah’s growth ambitions and add value to our clients and the FM industry."

For his part, Sfaxi stated, "I am honoured to join the growing Khidmah family.

The company has built a solid reputation in the UAE and the Gulf region as a trusted partner that takes quality and service delivery excellence very seriously. I look forward to building on this legacy and working with our industry partners and peers to ensure the real-estate sector has access to the best services needed to flourish and add value throughout the property value chain."

With over 32 years of in-depth experience gained across reputable organisations in the UAE and North Africa serving in C-suite leadership positions, Sfaxi is a results driven and strategic thinker who has supported organisations grow and diversify while steadily remaining within the principles of corporate governance.

To date, he has successfully led eight mergers and acquisitions in previous roles including six in the UAE. Sfaxi also serves as a board Member in various companies in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.