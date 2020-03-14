Abu Dhabi's Main Tourist Attractions To Be Temporarily Closed
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th March 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks and cultural destination will be closed from Sunday 15 March until the end of the month as a precautionary measure to limit large gatherings of people and protect public health in response to COVID-19.
Temporary closure includes Qasr Al Watan Tour, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterword Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Advisory notices will be updated regularly by visitor destinations across the Emirate - the public is advised to check with each site directly for the latest information.