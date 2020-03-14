(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th March 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks and cultural destination will be closed from Sunday 15 March until the end of the month as a precautionary measure to limit large gatherings of people and protect public health in response to COVID-19.

Temporary closure includes Qasr Al Watan Tour, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterword Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

‪Advisory notices will be updated regularly by visitor destinations across the Emirate - the public is advised to check with each site directly for the latest information.