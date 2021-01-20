(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have joined forces to collaborate on a nationwide campaign to vaccinate at least half of the eligible population against COVID-19 by the end of March.

The vaccination drive will support ongoing efforts to strengthen immunity within the community and maintain health and safety.

DoH will provide a number of centres, including drive through services, with COVID-19 vaccines outside of Abu Dhabi. These will be operated by Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services (SEHA) and will increase the number of locations nationally where COVID-19 vaccines are available to 218, including healthcare facilities and majalis.

All UAE citizens and residents 16 years and above are eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "Vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of our community. By joining forces with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we are accelerating the goal of vaccinating 50 percent of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

With guidance and support from our wise leadership, vaccination is our choice to triumph over the virus and recover as soon as possible."

"The high turnout we are witnessing across all the centres from those who are choosing to vaccinate is a testament to the trust they place in the measures taken by the UAE government and the efficiency of our healthcare system in protecting the health and safety of our community. This in turn promotes a spirit of optimism and reassurance that recovery is imminent," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "The COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous scientific and regulatory processes to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality. I encourage everyone to choose to vaccinate, without hesitation, to protect themselves and the health of our nation."

As of 19th January, 2,065,367 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the UAE, with the vaccine distribution rate to 20.88 per 100 persons.

The vaccine consist of two doses, with the first administered following a health assessment and the second given 21-28 days later.