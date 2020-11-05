(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of experiences, announced today that its theme parks and attractions have been recognised in six regional categories at the World travel Awards 2020.

As one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island received the ‘Middle East's Leading Tourism Development Project 2020’ award, acknowledging its stellar portfolio of theme parks, attractions and developments, curated by Miral.

The awards were bestowed in recognition of the diverse range of world-class theme parks and attractions on offer, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which was named the ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2020’ and is home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster Formula Rossa.

Yas Waterworld, the world’s first Emirati-themed water park, has also won the award for ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2020’. While Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park, received the award for the "Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020’. As for the record-breaking adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi, it was recognised as being the "Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2020".

Qasr Al Watan has also been awarded the 'middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020' at the event. The cultural landmark received this prestigious award in less than two years since opening its doors to the world in March 2019.

Mohamed Abdalla Alzaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "We are both proud and humbled to be acknowledged for excellence in the region.

We continue to develop our destinations and attractions so our visitors can enjoy unforgettable experiences, while also taking the necessary steps to ensure their health and safety. These awards are a testament to our continuous efforts to improve and enhance our offering, helping us ensure we are a globally recognised destination continuing to attract local and international guests."

Appealing to tourists from across the globe, the immersive hospitality and leisure attractions curated by Miral help reinforce the position as a global destination for entertainment, leisure and business, offering memorable experiences unlike anywhere else in the region.

Yas Island is home to three globally-renowned theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi; outstanding motorsports and golf venues; world-class hospitality services; and an impressive pipeline of upcoming projects such as Yas Bay and the WB Hotel.

The World Travel Awards are regarded as the people’s choice accolade as they are decided entirely by public vote. They were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. They are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.