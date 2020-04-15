ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports increased by 0.5 percent from AED 19.2 billion in the year to date in January 2019 to AED 19.3 billion in the same period of 2020, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre, SCAD, on Wednesday.

Imports increased by 5.8 percent from AED 9.4 billion in Jan. 2019 to AED 10 billion in the same period of 2020, and non-oil exports increased by 0.4 percent from AED 5.47 bn to AED 5.49 bn in the reference period. Re-exports reached AED 3.

8 billion in the reference month.

Percentage contribution of imports, non-oil exports and re-exports to the value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade in January 2020 stood at 51.8 percent, 28.5 percent and 19.7 percent respectively.

SCAD noted that Saudi Arabia was the key trade partner of Abu Dhabi in 2019 with two-way trade value standing at AED 4 bn, accounting for 21.1 percent of the emirate's total trade in January 2020.

Chine in the second place with AED 1.7 bn, followed by the US at AED 1.3 bn and then UK at AED 881 million.