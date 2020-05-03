ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports hit to AED37.1 billion in January and February, up 3.6 percent from AED35.8 bn during the comparable period last year, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre (SCAD), on Sunday.

Imports increased by 12.5 percent from AED17.11 bn to AED19.

25 bn during the reference period, and re-exports dropped from AED8.8 billion to AED7.81 bn in the reference period.

SCAD noted that Saudi Arabia continued to be the key trade partner of Abu Dhabi during the reference period with two-way trade value standing at AED8.531 bn, accounting for 23 percent of the emirate's total trade in the reference period.

The US came in the second place with AED2.4 billion, followed by the UK at AED1.8 billion and then Japan at AED1.74 bn.