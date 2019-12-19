ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi recorded non-oil foreign trade of AED154.4 billion, a decrease of 8.8 percent year-to-date from AED169.3 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, data.

According to a SCAD report released today, the decrease was a result of a 12.7 percent decline in imports (AED75.4 billion), as well as a 14.8 percent decrease in non-oil exports (AED41.4 billion) from January to September 2019. The value of re-exports increased by nine percent during the same period, the Statistics Centre noted.

Total trade figures for the emirate decreased by 2.7 percent in September 2019 compared to figures in 2018, SCAD revealed, noting that the decrease was due to a 29.9 percent drop in exports. The total value of imports and re-exports increased by 11.5 and 3.47 percent, respectively.

The SCAD report revealed Saudi Arabia as the top non-oil foreign trade partner to Abu Dhabi, with a total of AED4.55 billion, followed by France (AED2.28 billion), United States (AED965.3 million), Japan (AED932.6 million) and Kuwait (AED909.9 million).