UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Non-oil Foreign Trade Up 3.1 Percent From January To March

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade up 3.1 percent from January to March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports increased to AED 51.8 billion from January to March 2019, 3.1 percent up from AED 50.2 billion in the comparable period last year, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre (SCAD).

This was the result of a 37.7 percent increase in re-exports from AED9.5 billion to AED 13.1 billion, while the value of imports and non-oil exports decreased by 7.7 percent and 0.2 percent in the same period.

Total trade decreased by 11.8 percent in March 2019 as compared with the same month in 2018 due to a 29.

2 percent decrease in imports, while the value of re-exports and exports increased by 22.0 percent and 0.2 percent respectively in the same period.

The data have been sourced from the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance – Customs Administration, and the scope of the statistics therefore is restricted to the trade flows recorded at ports under the jurisdiction of the Customs Administration.

It should be noted that foreign trade data presented in this publication do not cover non-oil exports and imports through ports of the other Emirates in the UAE.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Same UAE Dirham January March 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Google Users Worldwide Report Issues With Company' ..

2 minutes ago

European Airline Group Plans to Buy 200 Boeing 737 ..

2 minutes ago

UN Rights Office Calls for Independent Probe Into ..

2 minutes ago

Weak Tsunamis Registered in Japan After 6.8 Magnit ..

2 minutes ago

Up Pompeii! Paris men's fashion goes Roman back in ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council to Address Upsurge of Violence ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.