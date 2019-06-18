ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports increased to AED 51.8 billion from January to March 2019, 3.1 percent up from AED 50.2 billion in the comparable period last year, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre (SCAD).

This was the result of a 37.7 percent increase in re-exports from AED9.5 billion to AED 13.1 billion, while the value of imports and non-oil exports decreased by 7.7 percent and 0.2 percent in the same period.

Total trade decreased by 11.8 percent in March 2019 as compared with the same month in 2018 due to a 29.

2 percent decrease in imports, while the value of re-exports and exports increased by 22.0 percent and 0.2 percent respectively in the same period.

The data have been sourced from the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance – Customs Administration, and the scope of the statistics therefore is restricted to the trade flows recorded at ports under the jurisdiction of the Customs Administration.

It should be noted that foreign trade data presented in this publication do not cover non-oil exports and imports through ports of the other Emirates in the UAE.