Abu Dhabi's Producer Price Index Up 5.1% In Q1: SCAD

Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi's Producer Price Index up 5.1% in Q1: SCAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased in the first quarter of 2019 by 5.1 percent compared with the same quarter in 2018, rising to 81.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019 from 77.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018, according to figures released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) on Thursday.

''The key activity that recorded an increase in its price, during the first quarter of 2019 compared with the corresponding quarter in 2018, was the ‘Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment’ for which prices increased by 26.9 percent,while contributing 58.3 percent to the overall change,'' the Q1 report noted.

''The activity of ‘Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products’ increased by 6.7 percent and contributed 38.1 percent to the overall change.

'' Comparing the figures of the first quarter of 2019 with the fourth quarter 2018, the report added, the activity of ‘Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment’ contributed 687.8 percent to the overall change. Its prices drop by 8.5 percent through the comparison period. In addition, the activity ‘Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, except machinery and equipment’ contributed 278.5 percent to the overall change, for which prices decreased by 3.4 percent,'' it indicated.

The PPI, which is calculated on a quarterly basis, covers the manufacturing sector and its design is based on the main list of products of the industrial manufacturing activities in the International Standard Industrial Classification-revision 4 (ISIC4) which covers all manufacturing economic activities.

