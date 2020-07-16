UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi's QCC, Saudi Arabia Standards, Metrology And Quality Organisation Discuss Cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Dr. Hilal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, and Dr. Saad bin Othman Al Qasabi, Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation, SASO, have discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation in the development of related standards and metrology infrastructure.

During a remote meeting held via videoconferencing attended by relevant officials, both sides agreed to exchange knowledge in standards and metrology, to reinforce the infrastructure of both countries, strengthen their joint economic system, and support Emirati and Saudi private sector companies.

Both sides also explained the details and outcomes of their key programmes and initiatives, which have helped advance the related standards and metrology infrastructure of their countries.

