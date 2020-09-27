UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi's Return To Fight Island Breaks UFC Viewership Records With Adesanya And Costa Face-off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi's return to Fight Island breaks UFC viewership records with Adesanya and Costa face-off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Return to Fight Island, the mega, five-event UFC series taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues to make history, with the pre-fight UFC 253 Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa face-off setting new records.

Following a hugely successful debut in July, the second instalment of UFC Fight Island has already made its mark as it is set to see the first time that two consecutive UFC numbered events (UFC 253 and UFC 254) will be held in the same city outside of Las Vegas. In addition, the face-off between headline fighters Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa at Flash Forum before Sunday morning’s clash further made history by breaking UFC viewership records online.

The video of Adesanya and Costa facing off is now the most shared video of all time on UFC’s Instagram account. It became the most viewed face-off in UFC’s Instagram history, recording more than 7.6 million views, 1.5 million more than the legendary face-off between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Connor McGregor in 2018.

Footage of the face-off has become the most viewed post on UFC Asia’s Facebook page with more than 8 million views. It has attracted more than 26 million views across all UFC social media accounts The face-off video is the fifth most liked post of all time on UFC’s Instagram account.

