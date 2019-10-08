ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, to train 240 government employees on the latest cloud technologies at GITEX Technology Week.

The agreement, which will take effect from next week, aims to elevate ADSG's leading educational role in digital transformation across several Abu Dhabi Government institutions.

The MoU will align with ADDA's efforts to establish a 'Cloud Centre of Excellence' in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with microsoft, which already provides cloud solutions to over over billion users worldwide. The collaboration leverages the important role of cloud computing in IT strategies, providing an opportunity to build upon an efficient computing infrastructure and invest in advancing the expertise of government employees in this field.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, ADDA Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, ADSG Acting Director-General, on the sidelines of GITEX.

Commenting on the signing, Alia Al Mazrouei, said, "The government sector in Abu Dhabi is rapidly evolving alongside the eGovernment strategy. Digital transformation has become a pressing requirement for building a sustainable knowledge-based economy to the best international standard. This partnership will be a milestone in the journey to establish enhanced cloud computing infrastructure while increasing the competencies for all of Abu Dhabi’s government employees so that we can implement safer and smarter working techniques."

Al Mazrouei added, "This collaboration confirms our commitment to adopt the best digital practices, develop human resources, and support our efforts to enhance technical capabilities for all government employees. It will help to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

We look forward to implementing the world-class training programmes to develop executives who are capable of complementing the UAE’s achievements, realised under the guidance and support of our wise leadership."

Dr. Rauda Al Saadi commented, "Our agreement with ADSG lays the foundation for the middle East’s first cloud data centre in Abu Dhabi, and our investment in developing human resources will be necessary to ensure the success and sustainability of our infrastructure. Today, cloud computing is a top priority for governments and businesses alike, due to its role in improving productivity and providing quick solutions to the most complex problems. We are confident that ADSG will help promote the digital capabilities for government employees through the world-class training programmes they offer."

ADSG is already contributing to promoting a knowledge-based economy by investing in e-learning, offering a wide range of professional development and training programmes, in collaboration with 170 universities and educational institutions for more than 60,000 government employees across Abu Dhabi. Additionally, ADSG provides an integrated e-learning system with access to over 3,000 training and development programmes across several fields, including data science, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, health and business management.

ADSG is the entity responsible for developing and overseeing education and development plans for all Abu Dhabi government employees. It aims to strengthen its position as the leading academic destination in the UAE by equipping future leaders and government employees with the principles, skills and behaviours that will enable them to carry out their work to the highest international standards.