UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi's Trade With Saudi Arabia Rises To AED18.3 Billion In Four Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi's trade with Saudi Arabia rises to AED18.3 billion in four months

The value of trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia has increased to AED18.3 billion during the first four months of 2019, a growth of 20.6 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The value of trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia has increased to AED18.3 billion during the first four months of 2019, a growth of 20.6 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The emirate's trade with Saudi Arabia accounted for 25.6 percent of its total trade with the rest of the world from January to April 2019, which reached AED71.44 billion.

The value of Abu Dhabi's non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to AED8.9 billion at the end of April, up 34.8 percent compared with AED6.6 billion over the same period of 2018.

According to the Statistics Centre figures, the emirate's exports to Saudi Arabia accounted for 45 percent of its total exports to the world, which, during the period from January to April, amounted to about AED17.

3 billion.

In terms of re-exports, the value between the two sides - during the same period - increased from AED4.4 billion to AED5.2 billion, an increase of 18 percent. Thus, the re-export trade carried out by the emirate with Saudi Arabia constituted 30 percent of the total trade with the world at the end of last April.

On the level of import trade, the value reached AED4.172 billion by the end of April 2019, a growth of about one percent compared to the same month of 2018.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Abu Dhabi Same Saudi Arabia January April 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran withdraws revenue division's portfolio fr ..

10 minutes ago

13% of Pakistanis never have fried food, such as s ..

11 minutes ago

The Women Will Lead Workshop: Inspiring Pakistani ..

18 minutes ago

NGAD announces release of National Geographic Kids ..

20 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai, AIX agree to establish operational l ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.