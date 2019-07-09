The value of trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia has increased to AED18.3 billion during the first four months of 2019, a growth of 20.6 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The value of trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia has increased to AED18.3 billion during the first four months of 2019, a growth of 20.6 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The emirate's trade with Saudi Arabia accounted for 25.6 percent of its total trade with the rest of the world from January to April 2019, which reached AED71.44 billion.

The value of Abu Dhabi's non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to AED8.9 billion at the end of April, up 34.8 percent compared with AED6.6 billion over the same period of 2018.

According to the Statistics Centre figures, the emirate's exports to Saudi Arabia accounted for 45 percent of its total exports to the world, which, during the period from January to April, amounted to about AED17.

3 billion.

In terms of re-exports, the value between the two sides - during the same period - increased from AED4.4 billion to AED5.2 billion, an increase of 18 percent. Thus, the re-export trade carried out by the emirate with Saudi Arabia constituted 30 percent of the total trade with the world at the end of last April.

On the level of import trade, the value reached AED4.172 billion by the end of April 2019, a growth of about one percent compared to the same month of 2018.