Abu Dhabi’s 50pc Discount On Traffic Fines Extended To June 22

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st March 2020 (WAM) - The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police has announced a three-month extension of the 50 per cent discount on traffic violations committed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, except those categorized as 'dangerous', to Junes 22.

All black points and vehicle impoundments due before June 22 will also be cancelled.

The Abu Dhabi Police called on all drivers to take advantage of the announcement, to ensure payment of their traffic fines within the said period, and to settle their legal status.

The move aims to provide drivers with an incentive to reduce the burden of fines incurred as a result of traffic violations and to adhere to roads and traffic systems and laws that ensure the safety and security of the general public.

Drivers can pay fines through credit cards issued by one of five banks through interest-free installments, payable over a period of one year.

The banks are: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

