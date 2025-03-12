ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) In line with its commitment to fostering a cohesive and inclusive society, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) organised the 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat, bringing together key leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future of social services and sustainable community development.

The retreat, held at Nabd Al Falah, the newly inaugurated community hub in Al-Falah, served as a dynamic platform for reviewing the latest developments in the social sector, assessing the progress of various initiatives and programmes, and identifying strategic priorities for the year ahead.

The discussions emphasised the significance of enhancing integration across social services, ensuring alignment with national objectives, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive society.

The event was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, alongside senior officials and key figures from the social sector.

Notably, members of the Abu Dhabi community, representing various nationalities and age groups, actively participated in the retreat. This inclusive engagement reflects DCD’s commitment to co-creating solutions with the community, ensuring that policies and programs genuinely address their needs and aspirations.

The agenda featured interactive workshops and panel discussions, highlighting real-life success stories from individuals who have benefited from social services in areas such as family formation, early childhood development, and support for People of Determination. In-depth dialogues focused on identifying emerging challenges, formulating innovative, sustainable solutions, and enhancing mechanisms for delivering integrated social services.

The retreat highlights a series of success stories from community members who have benefited from social services in the areas of family, people of determination, and early childhood. Participants also reviewed the key challenges facing the social sector, shedding light on priority topics and exploring innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of life for community members.

Additionally, interactive brainstorming workshops were organised to discuss this year’s social priorities, with the aim of developing initiatives and programs that reflect these priorities and address actual community needs in alignment with the objectives of the Year of the Community.

On this occasion, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili stated, “The strategic retreats for the social sector represent an essential component of our ongoing efforts to advance Abu Dhabi’s vision of a thriving and inclusive society. Our wise leadership places people at the heart of development, ensuring that every individual enjoys a dignified and high-quality life. The 2025 retreat coincides with the Year of the Community, reinforcing our commitment to participatory governance. By engaging directly with community members, we gain invaluable insights that enable us to develop policies and initiatives truly reflective of their aspirations.”

He further emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between government entities, private institutions, and third-sector organizations to drive meaningful social impact.

He underscored the role of strategic foresight in anticipating societal changes and proactively addressing social challenges, ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of innovative, sustainable social development.

The retreat also explored opportunities to strengthen social cohesion and enhance quality of life, with a strong emphasis on fostering solidarity among all segments of society.

Discussions revolved around leveraging technological advancements, integrating forward-thinking social policies, and ensuring that social services remain adaptive, resilient, and inclusive.

The strategic gathering at Nabd Al Falah—designed as an interactive space for community engagement—underscored its vital role in fostering communication and strengthening social bonds. By hosting the retreat at this pioneering venue, DCD reaffirmed its dedication to creating inclusive environments that encourage dialogue and collective action.

The retreat concluded with an open discussion session, summarising key takeaways and outlining a roadmap for the next phase of Abu Dhabi’s social sector development. This ensures continued progress in enhancing community well-being, sustainability, and long-term quality of life for all.