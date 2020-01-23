(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Largest Augmented Reality Screen", as part of a pioneering augmented-reality advertising campaign to promote the UAE capital as a leading holiday destination.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Largest Augmented Reality Screen", as part of a pioneering augmented-reality advertising campaign to promote the UAE capital as a leading holiday destination.

The latest marketing campaign utilised the famous 40-foot digital billboard known as Piccadilly Lights in the heart of London, transforming the screen into an interactive augmented-reality experience, showcasing some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks.

Ali Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "While conceptualising the campaign, we knew we wanted to do more than just bring Abu Dhabi’s famous sights to life at one of London’s most iconic landmarks. We also wanted to capitalise on the scale of the experience by breaking a GWR title for the world’s ‘Largest Augmented Reality Screen’."

Aside from breaking a GWR title, the augmented reality screen was also designed to allow passers-by to play a starring role in the experience. Al Shaiba said, "By standing near the fountain in the square, people are captured by the hi-tech, on-site audience camera, used specifically for advertising for the first time for this campaign, thus transporting them to some of Abu Dhabi’s most famous attractions.

Think family-friendly indoor theme park, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, wildlife haven, Sir Bani Yas Island, and the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the screen. Each one of the capital’s landmarks was brought vividly to life in London using innovative 3D augmented-reality overlays."

The interactive activation played at ten minutes to the hour, every hour, for two weeks until 8th December, also provided people with a chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Holidays. To win a trip, people were required to take a selfie enjoying the augmented-reality experience, share it on competition.visitabudhabi.ae, and ask family and friends to vote for the photo. The picture with the most votes won.

"At this time of the year, it is traditionally cold in London, while in Abu Dhabi the weather is wonderfully temperate. With this campaign, we wanted to encourage people to swap rainy, windy days for fun in sunny Abu Dhabi," Al Shaiba said.

No personal audience data was collected or stored during the making or activation of this campaign.