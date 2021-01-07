Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy becomes principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) Masdar, host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), on Thursday announced that Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DoE) will support the global platform for accelerating sustainable development as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW’s) principal partner.

The partnership will support ADSW’s initiatives and events, which are bringing global leaders together virtually from 18th – 21st January, 2021, to engage in dialogue and take action to advance the global sustainability agenda.

DoE Under-Secretary, Mohammad bin Jarsh Al Falasi, said, "Our participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a key partner paves the way for the exchange of expertise, allowing us a glimpse into the latest developments from major international players in the fields of sustainability and energy. This, in turn, offers a significant boost to our efforts to create a global model for clean and renewable energy in Abu Dhabi."

"We are delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy for the third year in a row. In 2021, ADSW will be one of the first major international events of the year and the agenda will focus on drawing up a roadmap for a green recovery," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

The Summit will, over three two-hour sessions, focus on the pillars of "Live & Move," "Care & Engage," and "Work & Invest," with each pillar exploring social, economic and technological opportunities to achieve a ‘green recovery’ post COVID-19.

As a global leader in tackling climate change, the UAE and Abu Dhabi has for over a decade, provided a platform to bring together the world’s policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders to engage in dialogue and take action to advance the global sustainability agenda. ADSW has grown through its initiatives and events to emerge as a catalyst for accelerating sustainable development around the world.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 welcomed 45,000 attendees from over 170 countries, including the UAE’s leadership, 10 heads of state, 180 international ministers, and over 500 representatives from the world’s media.