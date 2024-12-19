- Home
Abu Dhabi's Department Of Health Expands 'Sanadkom' Initiative To All Residents Of Emirate
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced the expansion of the Sanadkom initiative, aimed at simplifying and facilitating procedures for families of the deceased, to now include all residents of Abu Dhabi.
The initiative provides support and assistance in completing death-related procedures, such as obtaining a death certificate, arranging for the burial, and preparing the deceased for travel, if necessary.
The Sanadkom initiative aims to simplify and facilitate procedures for the deceased's family, especially in difficult circumstances. Following the issuance of a death notice, the Sanadkom team promptly reaches out to bereaved families offering their condolences and support with all necessary death-related transactions, and sends a text message outlining the initiative's services.
In collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, to assist the bereaved families during this difficult period, Ma'an will bear all fees related to issuing the death certificate, ambulance transportation, embalming, and repatriating the deceased are fully covered for residents.
Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Customer Experience and Relation Sector at DoH, said, "Under the directives of our wise leadership, the Department remains committed to enhancing and ensuring the delivery of exceptional and unique services to all members of the community.
Recognising the emotional toll of losing a loved one, the Sanadkom initiative provides compassionate support, guiding bereaved families through any required procedures."
Under the initiative, families of the deceased will be able to process all death-related procedures directly at healthcare facilities in the Emirate where the death occurred. The doctor in charge will help with the necessary procedures, including the completion of the death report and obtaining any permits that may be required on behalf of the deceased's family, following their consent.
Led and supported by the Department of Government Enablement, the initiative unifies the services of seven governmental entities in the Emirate, including the DoH, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and Al Ain Distribution Company.
Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Customer Experience Sector at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said, “Since its launch in January 2024, the Sanadkom initiative has successfully assisted families of deceased citizens in completing all the necessary procedures and transactions.”
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents of emirate
