Abu Dhabi’s digital government model strengthened

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Orange business Services to accelerate the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi government.

According to the agreement, Orange Business Services will work in close coordination with ADDA in the development of a co-innovation programme to explore new value-added services for the Authority, with the company serving as lead integrator for con-innovated customised solutions.

The agreement demonstrates both parties' aim to create an effective working partnership that will help translate the joint commitments into tangible actions and outcomes that contribute to the goals of Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation agenda. In line with this, Orange Business Services has affirmed its commitment towards working collaboratively with ADDA in providing enhanced digital services and further increase synergies between government agencies with the use of innovative technologies.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, ADDA Director-General, and Richard Van Wageningen, Senior Vice President of Indirect, MEA and Russia, on behalf of Orange Business Services, during ADDA's participation at the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Al Saadi said, "The new strategic partnership that we have forged with Orange Business Services has given us the necessary support in creating and offering key government services that continue to raise the bar in terms of implementing effective technologies."

"Data is the oil of the present and future generations and leveraging its power will positively impact the happiness of society, build future wealth and ensure further development. ADDA remains steadfast in its effort to be at pace with today's emerging technologies by creating key partnerships with leading international technology companies, which will result in value added products and services that can further empower Abu Dhabi Government entities in their move to securely benefit from the effective use and sharing of valuable data," she added.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority plays a central role in further developing the emirate’s digital potential and strengthen its position as an innovation hub for services and technology. It aims to ensure the security of data, systems and IT networks of all government departments and work to enhance its adoption and implementation, including the digital services being provided by each department across Abu Dhabi.