Abu Dhabi’s Food, Beverage Trade Value Amount To AED2.65 Billion Over Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi’s food, beverage trade value amount to AED2.65 billion over two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage trade value increased to AED2.65 billion in the first two months of 2020, a growth of 2.7 percent compared to AED2.58 billion during the same period in 2019.

The growth in the food and beverage trade highlights the fact that the emirate has maintained its commercial activity since the start of the year.

Abu Dhabi, and the UAE in general, occupies an advanced position in the food and beverage trade, accounting for some 18 percent of the total trade in food products in Arab countries.

The value of the food and beverage trade in January and February 2020 accounted for 7.1 percent of Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil goods trade, totalling AED37.

1 billion.

The value of the emirate’s food and beverage trade amounted to AED15.2 billion in 2019, as per data from the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the centre’s figures show an increase in the emirate’s food and beverage imports to AED1.30 billion in January and February 2020, while exports amounted to AED1.066 billion, and re-exports to around AED550 million.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker The food and beverage trade figures issued by the centre are limited to products that entered or exited the country through Abu Dhabi’s land, sea and air ports, and do not include trade deals that occurred through ports in other emirates.

