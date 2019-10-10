UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi’s Infrastructure Impresses Delegates At World Road Congress

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure impresses delegates at World Road Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) Delegates at the 26th World Road Congress were impressed by Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure, where the Department of Transport completed a series of technical visits, which are knowledge-sharing sessions highlighting the host city's infrastructure work.

Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure and technology achievements were showcased through 25 visits conducted throughout the week, accommodating over 850 delegates.

The visits included key locations such as Abu Dhabi’s Traffic Management Centre, the Yas Tunnel, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, the Khalifa Port and the Yas Marina Circuit.

Valuable insights on how Abu Dhabi deals with the day-to-day operations of its integrated transport network and its planning for future projects were offered through the course of the technical visits.

Delegates also witnessed how Abu Dhabi is preparing for the future with visits to Masdar City, the brand new Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal Building, along with the airport Interchange Project and the Umm Lafina Bridges and Roads project.

The visits highlighted Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art road infrastructure, which helped the UAE rank first in the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum for 2017-18 for the best roads around the world.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Head of the Organising Committee, Abu Dhabi World Road Congress 2019, said, "We were delighted to host delegates from the conference for the technical visits and showcase the world-class infrastructure developed in Abu Dhabi. We had delegates from all over the world taking part in the visits, who witnessed first-hand what we have achieved to date and our ambitious plans for the future."

